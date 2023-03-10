onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. onsemi traded as high as $82.13 and last traded at $81.76. 3,795,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,142,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

