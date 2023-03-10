JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 30.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 94,640 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JOANN by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of JOAN opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $108.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $562.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that JOANN will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.