Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock to Split on Tuesday, March 14th (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $166.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.14 and a twelve month high of $184.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

