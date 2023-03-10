Doma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doma

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $30,617.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,988,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,410,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 173,732 shares of company stock valued at $104,429 in the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Doma by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Doma by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 124,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Doma by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 131,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 49,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Doma Stock Down 13.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Doma has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $138.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Doma to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

