Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.00 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.