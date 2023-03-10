Wearable Devices Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 13th (NASDAQ:WLDS)

Wearable Devices’ (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 13th. Wearable Devices had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $15,937,500 based on an initial share price of $4.25. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wearable Devices Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:WLDS opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64. Wearable Devices has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Institutional Trading of Wearable Devices

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wearable Devices stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 289,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Wearable Devices makes up 1.5% of Empery Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Empery Asset Management LP owned 2.60% of Wearable Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc.

