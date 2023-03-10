Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$3.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CJR.B. CIBC lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$1.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$352.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.36.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

