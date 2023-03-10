SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $60.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,497,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,502 shares of company stock worth $7,969,453. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

SEI Investments Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 68,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.