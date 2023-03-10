SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $60.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,497,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,502 shares of company stock worth $7,969,453. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.
