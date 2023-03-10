Analysts Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) PT at $29.25

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BHLB opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

