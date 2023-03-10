Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

About Four Corners Property Trust

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

