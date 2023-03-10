Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Four Corners Property Trust
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
