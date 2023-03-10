Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $21.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

In other news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Extreme Networks news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $758,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

