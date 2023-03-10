CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

CFFHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. HSBC upgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get CIFI Holdings (Group) alerts:

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) stock opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.