Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,516.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,516.67.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Markel by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,285.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,359.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,266.27. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

