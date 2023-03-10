Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,516.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,516.67.
MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Insider Activity at Markel
In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Markel Stock Performance
Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,285.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,359.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,266.27. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
