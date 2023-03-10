Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $145.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $129.57 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

