Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $71.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $746,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,710 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

