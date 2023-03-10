Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives $12.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $94,113.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,235,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,552,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 315,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,237. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 837,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 618,819 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Sumo Logic by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 159,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a negative net margin of 41.51%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

