Lufax (LU) to Release Earnings on Sunday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Sunday, March 12th. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Lufax

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.79.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

