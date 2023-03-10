Lufax (LU) to Release Earnings on Sunday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Sunday, March 12th. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lufax Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LU opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Lufax
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
