Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $628,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

