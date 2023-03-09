Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,319 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 110,116 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 791,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after buying an additional 45,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 27.5% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $74.41 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,809 shares of company stock worth $575,966 and sold 21,654 shares worth $1,850,009. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

