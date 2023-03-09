Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 32,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,183,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

