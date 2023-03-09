Quantamental Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 19,624 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,736,527.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $190,165.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,714 shares of company stock valued at $12,145,604. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.