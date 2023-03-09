DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $143.49 and last traded at $143.05, with a volume of 1698115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.14.

The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.52.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

