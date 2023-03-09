Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,930,000 after purchasing an additional 98,032 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Credicorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,912,000 after acquiring an additional 137,289 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Credicorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after acquiring an additional 308,617 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Credicorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,328,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Credicorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,265,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Credicorp Company Profile

Shares of BAP stock opened at $132.84 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.21 and a 1 year high of $182.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.