New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFE. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NFE opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 329.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.