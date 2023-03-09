CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 150.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of CSW Industrials worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,075,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $143.00 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $148.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.