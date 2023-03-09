Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 304.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $23,088,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,542 shares of company stock worth $1,878,984 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

