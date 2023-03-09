AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-$1.33 EPS.

AeroVironment Trading Up 2.7 %

AVAV opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AeroVironment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AeroVironment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.