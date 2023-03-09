Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 114,085 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 500,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,504.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

