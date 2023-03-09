S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $338.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.17. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

