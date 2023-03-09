Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $471.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

