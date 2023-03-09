Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock worth $179,478,338. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

