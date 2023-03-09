Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 7,268 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 207.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Best Buy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $103.76.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.