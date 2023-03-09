Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 206,515 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 206,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,725,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Toast by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 947,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 748,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toast by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Toast Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.80. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at $73,626,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at $73,626,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $636,326.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,222.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock worth $38,214,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.