Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 74,051 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,051 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Sysco by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

