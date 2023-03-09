Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.94 and a fifty-two week high of $221.71.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

