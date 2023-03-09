Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in eBay by 301.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -41.31%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

