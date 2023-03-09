Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,177 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Bill.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Bill.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in Bill.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,548 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.99. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $244.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

