EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 182.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after purchasing an additional 393,786 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after buying an additional 373,436 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $306.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.67 and its 200-day moving average is $353.08. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.51 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.14.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

