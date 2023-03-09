Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.02 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,466 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

