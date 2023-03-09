Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.02 Million in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.02.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,161.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 54,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $1,471,209.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,712.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,161.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,588 shares of company stock worth $3,600,360. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.