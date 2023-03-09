Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $362,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,634 shares of company stock worth $8,804,183. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

HIG opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.