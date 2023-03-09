Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $805,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,068,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 233.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $446.97 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 279.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

