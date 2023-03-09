Quantamental Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.8 %

MKC opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $105.19.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

