Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,915 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Shares of LFUS opened at $268.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.85. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

