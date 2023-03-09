iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 226,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 162,829 shares.The stock last traded at $65.50 and had previously closed at $66.16.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

