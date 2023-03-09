Lido Advisors LLC Takes $483,000 Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SJW Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJW shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

