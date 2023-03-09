Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AutoNation by 202.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,833,858 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

AN opened at $142.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.44.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.67 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

