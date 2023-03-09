Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.50 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,364,000 after purchasing an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,908 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $138.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average is $130.33.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

