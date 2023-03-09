Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

NYSE EGP opened at $165.60 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $217.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

