Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 118,343 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vistra by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of VST opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -23.99%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

